CNG refuelling available at all times for 12 days for Eid travel

Starting from the first Ramadan until Apr 6, CNG stations will close at 5:00pm instead of 6:00pm and reopen at 10:00pm instead of 11:00pm, the ministry said on Tuesday.

During the Eid journey period from Apr 7 to Apr 18, CNG stations will operate 24 hours.

Following Eid, CNG stations will resume regular operating hours starting Apr 19.