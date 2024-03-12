CNG refuelling available at all times for 12 days for Eid travel

On warmer days, the beach clubs are filled with people grabbing drinks and soaking in the (sometimes-rare) sun
The Energy and Mineral Resources Division has decided to extend the operating hours of CNG filling stations for 12 days to accommodate passenger travel during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.
Starting from the first Ramadan until Apr 6, CNG stations will close at 5:00pm instead of 6:00pm and reopen at 10:00pm instead of 11:00pm, the ministry said on Tuesday.
During the Eid journey period from Apr 7 to Apr 18, CNG stations will operate 24 hours.
Following Eid, CNG stations will resume regular operating hours starting Apr 19.