    CNG refuelling available at all times for 12 days for Eid travel

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 March 2024, 01:16 PM
    Updated : 12 March 2024, 01:16 PM

    The Energy and Mineral Resources Division has decided to extend the operating hours of CNG filling stations for 12 days to accommodate passenger travel during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

    Starting from the first Ramadan until Apr 6, CNG stations will close at 5:00pm instead of 6:00pm and reopen at 10:00pm instead of 11:00pm, the ministry said on Tuesday.

    During the Eid journey period from Apr 7 to Apr 18, CNG stations will operate 24 hours.

    Following Eid, CNG stations will resume regular operating hours starting Apr 19.

