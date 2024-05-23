Who is Akhtaruzzaman, in whose rented flat MP Anar is believed to have been killed?

Akhtaruzzaman has reportedly travelled to the US from India via Nepal

A person identified with a single name as Akhtaruzzaman had rented the flat where Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim MP was believed to have been killed.

Akhtaruzzaman, a Bangladeshi-American, is also from Jhenaidah, where he is known as Shahin Mia, according to multiple police officers investigating the case.

Akhtaruzzaman’s brother Shahiduzzaman is the mayor of Kotchandpur Municipality in Jhenaidah.

Anar, three times MP from the constituency, was president of the ruling Awami League’s Kaliganj Upazila unit.

He travelled to India for treatment on May 11 and stayed at the home of his friend Gopal Biswas, a jeweller. The MP had been missing since leaving the house on May 13.

After Gopal filed a general diary, police in both countries started investigating the incident.

On Wednesday morning, the Indian media reported that Anar had been killed in a New Town flat.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan later said Anar was killed in a planned manner in the flat but the body was not found.

Police in Bangladesh said they arrested three people in connection with the MP’s murder.

After inspecting the luxury flat in Sanjeeva Gardens, West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department’s Inspector General Akhilesh Chaturvedi told journalists that Anwarul was last seen entering the flat on May 13, but it was not clear if he had been to the flat earlier.

Asked how they were certain that the MP was killed, Akhilesh said they had “input”.

Citing police, local media said the mortal remains of Anar were moved out of the flat in parts in three days.

Akhilesh said the owner of the flat, Sandwip Roy, is a government official and he had rented the flat out to Akhtaruzzaman.

Police in Dhaka said Akhtaruzzaman travelled to the US from India via Nepal.

Syed Al Mamun, chief of Kotchandpur Police Station, said he also heard that Mayor Shahiduzzaman’s brother Shahin Mia is Akhtaruzzaman.

“We don’t have any prior complaint or record against him,” he said.

Shahiduzzaman confirmed that Shahin Mia is Akhtaruzzaman and a citizen of the US where he lives with his family.

Akhtaruzzaman came to Bangladesh a week ago, but left afterwards, according to him.

Shahiduzzaman said he had no knowledge of where Akhtaruzzaman was headed.

Asked if Akhtaruzzaman went to India, the mayor said: “Perhaps.”

He also said Akhtaruzzaman did not directly rent the flat in Kolkata but stayed there occasionally as it belonged to an acquaintance.