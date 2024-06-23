Hasina links Bangladesh's achievements to AL’s leadership

The prime minister says every milestone in Bangladesh has been achieved through her party

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has credited the Awami League for all advancements in Bangladesh, asserting that the party has fundamentally shaped the nation's destiny.

She greeted and thanked the people at Suhrawardy Udyan on the occasion of the 75th founding anniversary of the Awami League on Sunday.

“The Awami League was born to change the destiny of the people of Bengal, which we have proven," said Hasina.

She said every stride Bangladesh has taken is down to the party's initiatives.

"Through every success and setback, the Awami League has stood by the people. Despite challenges, the party has consistently risen," Hasina said.

Founded in 1949, six years after Pakistan's formation, Awami Muslim League renamed itself Awami League in 1955.

It advocated for Bengali rights and led the Liberation War in 1971, establishing independent Bangladesh.

The Awami League is celebrating its founding anniversary with a three-day event, culminating in a gathering at Suhrawardy Udyan.

The discussion at Suhrawardy Udyan is titled ‘Awami League at 75: A Glorious Journey of Struggle, Resolve, and Commitment with the People.’

The Suhrawardy Udyan gates opened at 11:30am, with leaders and activists gathering soon after.

Despite seating arrangements for 10,000 activists, the place was surrounded by supporters.

Hasina arrived at the venue at 3:30pm. She raised the national flag to the national anthem before taking the stage, with the party flag raised by General Secretary Obaidul Quader.

Hasina inaugurated the event by releasing doves and took her seat on stage at around 4pm.

Cultural performances commenced on the right side of the stage. Artists from the Academy of Fine Arts presented cultural performances themed around the anniversary and showcased various patriotic songs and dances.

After Quader's welcome speech, Hasina addressed the crowd, joining in slogans with attendees.

Foreign and domestic dignitaries also attended the event.

The party has launched a nationwide tree plantation campaign titled "Green Earth" on its anniversary.

A PILLAR OF PEOPLE’S ORGANISATION

Hasina's long speech highlighted the Awami League's journey, Pakistan-era struggles, Bangabandhu's assassination in independent Bangladesh, internal party strife, and grassroot leaders' unity.

She paid tribute to Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhasani, the first president, and Shamsul Haq, the general secretary, for their roles in guiding the Awami League through its long journey.

Hasina said the Awami League has achieved all the nation's gains through struggles and sacrifices.

“Despite attacks and attempts to divide us, from Ayub Khan to current conspiracies, the Awami League remains steadfast," said Hasina.

Reflecting on post-Aug 15, 1975, she noted the change in power through violence or conspiracies, where democratic rights were denied to the people.

"People who've seized power other than Awami League resorted to terrorism and corruption, weaponised schools, forgetting people's power. The Awami League trusts in people's strength," she added.

LEADERS ERR, NOT WORKERS

Hasina said, “The Awami League is an organisation dedicated to socio-economic upliftment of the people. Despite repeated setbacks, this organisation has always risen like a phoenix from the ashes.”

"Not long ago, in 2007, attempts to dismantle the Awami League and create a new ruling party failed. The Awami League's strength lies in the people of Bangladesh, the grassroots people, and the countless soldiers of Mujib's ideals. These soldiers never accept defeat or bow down," she added.

Calling the leaders who defected "mistaken," she said, "The Awami League's strength is its grassroots people and workers. Some thought they were bigger than the party and left to join or form others. They were wrong."

"They forgot they shone because of the Awami League's leadership. After leaving, they faded away. Some realised their mistake and returned. Others still speculate about the consequences Awami League's downfall," said Hasina.

QUADER'S TRIBUTE TO HASINA

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader expressed profound admiration for party leader Sheikh Hasina during the public meeting, affirming that her name will endure as long as the sun and moon rise.

He emphasised that Bangladesh's greatest achievement is its freedom, attributed to the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Quader underscored two enduring legacies in the nation: Bangabandhu's legacy for freedom and Sheikh Hasina's for economic liberation.

As long as the sun and moon rise over Bengal, and nature thrives, Hasina will remain immortal, he said.

Quader also described her as a poet among politicians.

He urged supporters of Bangladesh's independence and the ideals of the liberation war to come together under one banner and strengthen Bangabandhu's daughter.

Quader also cautioned activists about ongoing domestic and foreign conspiracies against the government.