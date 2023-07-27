Bangladesh hangs two convicts in 2006 murder of Rajshahi University’s Prof Taher

Prof Taher’s family said they were happy at the hanging of the two convicts.

“Truth has triumphed,” said lawyer Shegufta Tabassum Ahmed, daughter of Prof Taher. “My brother and I did not have someone to call father for 17 long years. The pain was unbearable.”

Prof Taher disappeared on Feb 1, 2006. At the time Taher’s children were living in Dhaka’s Uttara for their studies and their mother had gone to visit them, leaving the professor home alone.

His body was recovered from a sewage line near his residence two days later. Taher’s son Sanjid Alvi Ahmed filed a murder case with Motihar Police Station on Feb 3 of that year.

Police pressed charges against six suspects on Mar 18, 2007.

They were Mohiuddin, a former student of Taher who later became a colleague, former RU Shibir president Mahbubul Alam Salehi and Alam's father Ajumuddin Munshi, caretaker Jahangir Alam, Alam's brother former Chhatra Shibir activist Abdus Salam and Salam's relative Nazmul.

During the trial, Jahangir, Nazmul and Salam testified that Mohiuddin had persuaded them to kill Taher with promises of money, computers and university jobs. Mohiuddin denied the allegations.

The police investigation found that Mohiuddin had applied for a promotion at the university. Taher was part of the committee that scrutinised his application. Taher pointed out some of Mohiuddin’s deceptions to the panel and the allegations were later proven in an investigation.

Mohiuddin then plotted Taher’s murder, arranging for him to be killed at his home and have his body dumped in a manhole.

On May 22, 2008, a Rajshahi court sentenced four of the suspects – Mohiuddin, Jahangir, Salam and Nazmul – to death and acquitted Salehi and Ajumuddin.