Bangladesh arrests graphic designer for posters on city problems

Police have arrested Shamim Ashraf, a graphic designer and poet, for posters highlighting problems of Mymensingh City Corporation.

Shamim was sent to jail on Monday afternoon after being booked under section 54 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which police use to make arrests without a warrant, said Mohammad Main Uddin, the chief of Kotwali Model Police Station.

Main Uddin said police detained Shamim at his business establishment, Graffiti, located in the Atharo Bari Building area of the city, around 10pm on Sunday.

He is accused of designing posters criticising the development initiatives taken by former mayor Ekramul Hoque Titu, the president of the ruling Awami League Mymensingh City unit.

Details will be disclosed after a thorough investigation, said Main Uddin, as Shamim’s arrest triggered a debate among the residents of the city.

Leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the ruling party, including Al Amin, its president of the district unit, visited Graffiti on Sunday night, said the staffers of Shamim’s organisation.