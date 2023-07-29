Police say BNP loyalists vandalised vehicles, hurled bombs at law enforcers

Police have blamed BNP activists for clashes during sit-in protests at entrances to Dhaka.
Dhaka Metropolitan Police said BNP loyalists hurled bombs at police and vandalised and torched vehicles from “illegal” gatherings on Saturday.
The law enforcers arrested 90 people over the violent clashes during the protests, and an operation to arrest more was ongoing, said Faruq Hossain, a spokesman for the DMP.
He said the BNP’s programmes were illegal because the party was informed on Friday night that police denied them permission to hold the sit-in protests.
According to him, the law enforcers had to use force and fire rubber bullets to disperse the BNP workers, who “tried to disconnect Dhaka from the rest of the country”.
The opposition activists launched “sudden attacks on the police with crude bombs”. The BNP loyalists vandalised around 30 vehicles, including 10 belonging to the law enforcers, he added.
Around 20 police officers were injured in the clashes, he said and added that the police were initiating cases against those who created disorder and caused public suffering.
The BNP called the protest programmes demanding the resignation of the Awami League government before the next general election.