Police say BNP loyalists vandalised vehicles, hurled bombs at law enforcers

Police have blamed BNP activists for clashes during sit-in protests at entrances to Dhaka.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police said BNP loyalists hurled bombs at police and vandalised and torched vehicles from “illegal” gatherings on Saturday.

The law enforcers arrested 90 people over the violent clashes during the protests, and an operation to arrest more was ongoing, said Faruq Hossain, a spokesman for the DMP.

He said the BNP’s programmes were illegal because the party was informed on Friday night that police denied them permission to hold the sit-in protests.