Woman kills herself. Her father questions the role of Pallabi police

A young woman has died by jumping off a building in Mirpur DOHS under the jurisdiction of Pallabi Police Station on Sunday. The father of the woman said she was a victim of a crime and committed suicide following the ‘insensitive attitude’ of the investigation officer after they filed a case with the police station.

Police, however, deny the allegation, saying the woman accidentally fell from the roof and died.

Afroza Mimi, 21, a diploma engineering student, died on Sunday. Her father, Afsaruddin, said she had to undergo an abortion after an out-of-marriage relationship with a man. They filed a case of fraudulence and feticide. The investigation officer in the case allegedly called the family frequently to ask for money by threatening to frame the woman for engaging in an ‘illicit’ relationship with a man. This led Afroza to jump off the rooftop killing herself, her father Afsarudin said.

Inspector Mezbahuddin of Pallabi Police Station, however, said the woman could have fallen off the roof accidentally and died. A domestic aide of another family, aged around 14 years, was present on the rooftop at that time. Also, CCTV recorded the incident.

Earlier on Jul 24, another young woman called Boishakhi Begum killed herself amid a drug raid by police at Adorshanagar in Pallabi. Her family blamed the police, saying they locked Boishakhi in a room and when she threatened to commit suicide a police officer asked her to die and threw a scarf at her.

Boishahi hanged herself with the scarf and died. Police said they were investigating the incident but a report has yet to materialise.