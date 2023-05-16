Withdrawal of extra security for envoys won’t impact Bangladesh’s ties with countries: official

The withdrawal of extra security facilities for six foreign envoys in Dhaka will not strain Bangladesh’s relations with their countries, a senior official believes.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen faced questions from journalists at the Foreign Service Academy on Tuesday, a day after police withdrew an extra car from the security detail of heads of six foreign missions in Dhaka, citing a staffing shortage.

“I don’t think so,” he said when a reporter asked whether the decision would impact ties with those countries. “We may know it in the days to come.”