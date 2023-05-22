RAB arrests six for hacking and stealing Tk 27m from BRTA, DESCO

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested six people for their alleged involvement in stealing about Tk 27 million by hacking into the payment gateway of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority and the website of Dhaka Electric Supply Company.

While the servers of BRTA and its technical support company, Computer Network Systems Limited, show updated car registration papers with the fees paid, the bank denies receiving any payment, RAB spokesman Khandaker Al Moin said at a press conference on Monday.

In this way, the gang embezzled around Tk 12 million from 389 transactions in the past one month, he said.

Last November, the same group hacked into DESCO's website and created transaction IDs to steal around Tk 15 million through mobile banking, according to Moin.