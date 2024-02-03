4 held as police recover missing man's dismembered body in Kushtia

Kushtia resident Milon Hossain was reported missing on Jan 31. Following a general diary filed by his wife, police detained two people with suspected ties to his disappearance.

In a grim turn of events, law enforcers discovered a man's body chopped up into eight pieces along the banks of Padma River in Kushtia Sadar Upazila in the early hours of Saturday.

Police later confirmed that the remains belonged to 27-year-old Milon.

Milon had been living with his wife, Mimi Khatun, in a rented residence in Kushtia city since their marriage nine months ago. He earned his living through an online business.