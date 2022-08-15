New managing directors appointed to state-owned Sonali, Agrani, Rupali banks

The government has appointed new managing directors to state-owned Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks on three-year terms.

The Financial Institutions Division of the Ministry of Finance sent out notices to the three banks on Sunday.

Md Murshedul Kabir, who is serving as the deputy managing director of Sonali Bank, will take the place of Agrani Bank MD Mohammad Shams-Ul Islam, whose term will end on Aug 23 after turning 65.

He took office at Agrani Bank in 2016 in his first term before the government kept him in the role for a second term in 2019.