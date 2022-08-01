    বাংলা

    Bangladesh assigns new envoys to 3 missions

    Sufiur Rahman will be Bangladesh’s new permanent representative of the UN offices in Geneva

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 July 2022, 09:15 PM
    Updated : 31 July 2022, 09:15 PM

    The government is going to shuffle heads of three Bangladeshi missions abroad as part of a shake-up.

    The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Sunday notices shuffling the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in Geneva, the high commissioner to Australia and the ambassador to Denmark.

    Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia Md Sufiur Rahman will be the new permanent representative to the UN and the ambassador to Switzerland, replacing Md Mustafizur Rahman. The ministry earlier announced that Mustafizur will serve as the high commissioner to India.

    Allama Siddiqui, the ambassador to Denmark, will take Sufiur’s place in Australia and will be replaced by AKM Shahidul Karim, currently serving as the ambassador to Bhutan.

    Sufiur, an officer of BCS foreign service cadre, was in office as the councillor of the mission in Geneva in 1999-2002 and assigned to Australia in 2018. He was the high commissioner to Sri Lanka and ambassador to Myanmar.

    He was also part of missions to Delhi and Islamabad in different capacities. He also served as Director at SAARC Secretariat in Kathmandu from 2004-2007.

    Allama, who belongs to the 10th batch of BCS foreign service cadre, was appointed as the Denmark ambassador in September 2020. Before his mission in Copenhagen, he was the chief of the Bangladesh Embassy in Turkey.

    Along with his time at the foreign ministry, Allama was also part of missions in Tokyo, Kolkata, Islamabad and London.

    Shahidul, who entered the public service through the 18th BCS, has been the Bangladesh ambassador to Bhutan since 2019. Prior to that, he served as the chief of protocol at the foreign ministry and was part of missions in Stockholm, Cairo and London.

    He also held the position of Bangladesh consul general in Jeddah.

