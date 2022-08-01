Bangladesh assigns new envoys to 3 missions

The government is going to shuffle heads of three Bangladeshi missions abroad as part of a shake-up.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued on Sunday notices shuffling the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in Geneva, the high commissioner to Australia and the ambassador to Denmark.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to Australia Md Sufiur Rahman will be the new permanent representative to the UN and the ambassador to Switzerland, replacing Md Mustafizur Rahman. The ministry earlier announced that Mustafizur will serve as the high commissioner to India.