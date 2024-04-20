Bangladesh closes schools, colleges for 7 days amid heatwave

Bangladesh has decided to close primary and secondary schools for seven days, from Apr 21 to Apr 27, as a heatwave bakes the country.

Mahbubur Rahman Tuhin, senior information officer at the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education, said on Saturday that all government primary schools, schools of the Child Welfare Trust and learning centres for non-formal education will be closed.

The decision was made in consideration of the health and safety of students, he said.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education announced the same decision for secondary schools and colleges.

Prof Jafar Ali, director of the Secondary Wing at the directorate, said, “We will keep schools and colleges closed until Apr 27 due to the heat. Classes will resume again on Apr 28.”

The government closed primary and secondary schools for several days in June last year due to the intense heat.