Dhaka North to set up 9 cooling zones for slum dwellers amid heatwave

The mayor urges the wealthy to install faucets outside their homes for easy drinking water access

Dhaka North City Corporation will set up nine cooling zones to provide relief to the slum dwellers in the scorching heat.

"We have 11 slums in our North City Corporation, and the chief heat officer told me yesterday that we urgently need to help improve conditions for slum dwellers," DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said while distributing umbrellas, water bottles and saline among rickshawpullers at Uttara on Friday morning.

Recognising the hard work of slum residents, he emphasised the potential impact on their productivity and earnings if they are unable to rest adequately.

Mayor Atiq said, "I have instructed the corporation's social development department to establish cooling zones at nine locations for slum dwellers. These zones will offer shade and fans, and we are exploring the possibility of incorporating misting systems to further enhance cooling."

The mayor added, "We are spraying water from 11am to 4pm at different locations across Dhaka. Additionally, each ward has been equipped with three water supply vans to distribute clean water, and we are using ten browsers to sprinkle water in different places."

The mayor urged wealthy residents to install public water faucets outside their homes to make it easier for everyone to access drinking water.

He asked shop and business association leaders to help provide drinking water.

Discussing plans for artificial rain in city parks, Atiq said, "Our mechanical team has been notified to implement misting corners in 21 parks of DNCC, ensuring spaces for relaxation and comfort for all."