Lightning strikes kill 10 in 6 districts of Bangladesh

At Shibpur Upazila, a farmer died while working in the field.

Two other farm workers also died while working in the field in Pabna’s Bhangura. At least 13 others were injured and hospitalised.

A man died while bringing water from a tube well in Shariatpur’s Gosairhat.

In Chandpur’s Sadar Upazila, a man was hit by a lightning strike and died after he went out to collect mangoes during a storm.

A schoolboy fell from a boat and died after being struck by lightning in Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha.

A farmer in Netrakona’s Madan Upazila was killed by a lightning strike while fishing in a Haor or backswamp.