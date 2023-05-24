Lightning strikes kill 10 in 6 districts of Bangladesh

At least 10 people have died after being hit by lightning strikes in six districts.
The deaths on Tuesday occurred in Narsingdi, Pabna, Shariatpur, Chandpur, Netrakona and Sunamganj, according to police and local public representatives.
Narsingdi recorded the highest number of four deaths in Raipura, Monohardi and Shibpur Upazilas.
At Raipura, a housewife died while bringing fodder from a rice field.
A boy playing football during rains also died in the same Upazila after being hit by a lightning strike.
A man who returned from Qatar on leave two months ago was hit by a lightning strike at Monohardi Upazila on his way home after hanging out with neighbours.
At Shibpur Upazila, a farmer died while working in the field.
Two other farm workers also died while working in the field in Pabna’s Bhangura. At least 13 others were injured and hospitalised.
A man died while bringing water from a tube well in Shariatpur’s Gosairhat.
In Chandpur’s Sadar Upazila, a man was hit by a lightning strike and died after he went out to collect mangoes during a storm.
A schoolboy fell from a boat and died after being struck by lightning in Sunamganj’s Dharmapasha.
A farmer in Netrakona’s Madan Upazila was killed by a lightning strike while fishing in a Haor or backswamp.