2 Nagad employees shot and robbed of Tk 6m in Narsingdi

Two Nagad employees have been shot and robbed in Narsindi's Raipura Upazila.

Raipura Police Station OC Shafayet Hossain Palash said the robbers stole Tk 6 million from the financial service company's employees around 9:30am on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Shaheen Mia, 25, and Delwar Hossain, 50.

According to OC Shafayet, Shaheen and Delwar were targeted by a gang of robbers after they left Nagad's Narsingdi branch office in the Hemandra Sahar area.