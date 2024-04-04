    বাংলা

    2 Nagad employees shot and robbed of Tk 6m in Narsingdi

    The victims were targeted by a gang of robbers as they left Nagad's Narsingdi branch

    Narsingdi Correspondent
    Published : 4 April 2024, 11:14 AM
    Updated : 4 April 2024, 11:14 AM

    Two Nagad employees have been shot and robbed in Narsindi's Raipura Upazila.

    Raipura Police Station OC Shafayet Hossain Palash said the robbers stole Tk 6 million from the financial service company's employees around 9:30am on Thursday.

    The victims were identified as Shaheen Mia, 25, and Delwar Hossain, 50.

    According to OC Shafayet, Shaheen and Delwar were targeted by a gang of robbers after they left Nagad's Narsingdi branch office in the Hemandra Sahar area.

    "Later, they stopped the vehicle as the employees were crossing the Hasnabad area and opened fire. They took Tk 6 million from them and fled the scene," he added.

    Both Shaheen and Delwar were admitted to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital following the incident. They were later transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

    Delwar was shot in the stomach, and Shaheen was treated for the bullet wound on his hand, said Resident Medical Officer of Sadar Hospital Mahmudul Kabir Bashar.

    OC Shafayet told bdnews24.com: "We have started an investigation after receiving complaints from Nagad officials."

