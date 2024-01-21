India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength: Jaishankar

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said his country’s relations with Bangladesh are ‘growing from strength to stretch’.

He made the comment in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after a meeting with new Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement or NAM Summit in Uganda’s Kampala on Saturday.

Posting a photo of the meeting, Jaishankar said: “So glad to meet with my new Bangladesh counterpart FM Dr Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala today. Congratulated him on his appointment and wished him all success. India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength.”