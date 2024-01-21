    বাংলা

    India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength: Jaishankar

    Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud meets his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement

    India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said his country’s relations with Bangladesh are ‘growing from strength to stretch’.

    He made the comment in a post on X, formerly Twitter, after a meeting with new Bangladesh Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement or NAM Summit in Uganda’s Kampala on Saturday.

    Posting a photo of the meeting, Jaishankar said: “So glad to meet with my new Bangladesh counterpart FM Dr Mohammed Hasan Mahmud in Kampala today. Congratulated him on his appointment and wished him all success. India-Bangladesh relations are growing from strength to strength.”

    Jaishankar also said he is looking forward to receiving Mahmud in New Delhi soon, as Mahmud has earlier revealed his plan to visit India on Feb 7 on his first bilateral foreign trip after assuming office.

    The Bangladesh foreign ministry said they discussed issues of mutual interests and ways to take forward the “excellent” ties between the two countries.

    On the ongoing trip, Mahmud is heading a delegation to the NAM Summit and the third South Summit of the Group of 77 in Kampala on Jan 21-22.

    Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Bangladesh’s Permanent Representative to the UN Muhammad A Muhith, among others, are accompanying Mahmud.

    The foreign ministry said Mahmud also met his Myanmar counterpart Than Swe in Kampala.

    They discussed the repatriation of the Rohingya refugees to Myanmar and other key bilateral issues, the ministry said.

