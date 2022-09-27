Bangladesh reports 737 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 737 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,023,145.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,360 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

As many as 4,781 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 15.42 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 560 infections.