Feni man gets life in jail for possession of banned cough syrup

A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for possession of the outlawed cough syrup, Phensedyl, in Feni.

The district's Additional Sessions Judge Syed Md Kaiser Musharraf Yuruf passed the verdict in the presence of the convict on Sunday, according to public prosecutor Dwijendra Kumar Kangsha.

Based on intel gathered by detectives, law enforcers arrested the convict, 36-year-old Md Ismail, with 25 bottles of Phensedyl while he was travelling in a CNG autorickshaw on the old Dhaka-Chattogram highway in April 2014.

A case was later started under the Narcotics Control Act with Feni Sadar Model Police Station. The charges against Ismail were pressed in April 2015, with eight people testifying in the course of the trial.

The court also imposed a fine of Tk 5,000 on Ismail, according to the prosecutor.