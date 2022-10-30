    বাংলা

    Feni man gets life in jail for possession of banned cough syrup

    Md Ismail must also pay a Tk 5,000 fine after he was caught with 25 bottles of the banned cough syrup in 2014

    Feni Correspondent
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 11:43 AM

    A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for possession of the outlawed cough syrup, Phensedyl, in Feni.

    The district's Additional Sessions Judge Syed Md Kaiser Musharraf Yuruf passed the verdict in the presence of the convict on Sunday, according to public prosecutor Dwijendra Kumar Kangsha.

    Based on intel gathered by detectives, law enforcers arrested the convict, 36-year-old Md Ismail, with 25 bottles of Phensedyl while he was travelling in a CNG autorickshaw on the old Dhaka-Chattogram highway in April 2014.

    A case was later started under the Narcotics Control Act with Feni Sadar Model Police Station. The charges against Ismail were pressed in April 2015, with eight people testifying in the course of the trial.

    The court also imposed a fine of Tk 5,000 on Ismail, according to the prosecutor.

    RELATED STORIES
    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina speaks at an event marking the addition of two aircraft to the Navy's aviation fleet on Oct 30, 2022. Photo: PID
    Hasina underscores commitment to bolstering armed forces
    Two new aircraft were added to Bangladesh Navy's aviation fleet in a bid to strengthen the country's maritime defences
    HC questions validity of police power to ban assembly in Dhaka
    HC questions validity of police power to ban assembly
    The court asks why a provision of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police Ordinance, used to ban gatherings, should not be deemed unconstitutional
    ‘Journalists must become more mature’: Momen claims media misquoted him again
    Journalists must become ‘more mature’: Momen
    The foreign minister says news publishers wrongly quoted him as describing the US as a ‘warmongering country’
    A teacher released ‘shocking’ answer papers on Facebook. Now he is under fire from all sides
    Teacher under fire over releasing answer papers on Facebook
    The Facebook post by a Jagannath University teacher went viral as people heaped ridicule on students, who became the subject of myriad memes

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher