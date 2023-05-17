Two army personnel die in attacks by a separatist group in Bandarban

Two army personnel have been killed and two officers injured during a raid on the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) separatist group in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.

The army received reports that a “den of armed criminals” was in the Jarulcharipara area under the Sungsungpara Army Camp and a patrol team led by Major Monowar headed for the area on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Wednesday

The patrol arrived in Jarulcharipara around 1:55 pm and the KNA separatists detonated improvised explosives and opened fire suddenly.