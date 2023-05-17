    বাংলা

    Two army personnel die in attacks by a separatist group in Bandarban

    An army patrol team conducted a raid in Ruma Upazila after receiving news that a “den of armed criminals” was in the area

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 17 May 2023, 07:48 AM
    Updated : 17 May 2023, 07:48 AM

    Two army personnel have been killed and two officers injured during a raid on the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) separatist group in Bandarban’s Ruma Upazila.

    The army received reports that a “den of armed criminals” was in the Jarulcharipara area under the Sungsungpara Army Camp and a patrol team led by Major Monowar headed for the area on Tuesday, the Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement on Wednesday

    The patrol arrived in Jarulcharipara around 1:55 pm and the KNA separatists detonated improvised explosives and opened fire suddenly.

    Two officers and two soldiers were injured in the attack. The injured were taken to the Combined Military Hospital in Chattogram. The two soldiers later died from their wounds while undergoing treatment, the ISPR said. The two officers are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

    The ISPR did not disclose the identities of the victims.

    The KNA is attempting to create instability through separatist activity in Bandarban’s Ruma, Rowangchhari, and Thanchi upazilas.

    The army chief expressed his deep condolences over the untimely deaths of the soldiers to the bereaved families, stating that they had sacrificed their lives for the country.

