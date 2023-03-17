Bangladesh extends Hajj registration deadline again to fulfil quota

The government has extended the deadline for registration for Hajj once again to Mar 21 with the quota of pilgrims yet to be met.

An increase in travel costs amid rising inflation has frustrated potential pilgrims, forcing many to postpone their plans to perform the pilgrimage.

In this circumstance, the religious affairs ministry announced the fourth extension to the registration deadline on Thursday.

As many as 110,156 people registered until Thursday evening against a quota of 127,198 pilgrims, including 15,000 under government management, according to the registration website.