Students pray for knowledge, wisdom during festive Saraswati Puja after pandemic break

Hindus across Bangladesh, especially students, have celebrated Saraswati Puja, seeking the blessing of the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music and art.
They celebrated the goddess at homes, educational institutions and temples on Vasant Panchami, the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Bangla month of Magh, on Thursday,
To the Hindus, Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is full of grandeur.
Like every year, Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall organised the most attractive Saraswati Puja with more than 73 mandaps on different themes. The puja began at 9 am with the recitation of mantras by the priests. Devotees then offer Pushpanjali or floral tributes to the goddess.
Students from almost every hall visited the mandaps. A good number of people gathered to witness the puja. Former students also brought their family members.
Bandhon Deb, a hall resident, said they organised a “grand” puja as there is no pandemic restriction this time after the coronavirus halted the celebrations in the past two years. He prayed for knowledge and a beautiful and thoughtful mind.
“Devotees have gathered since morning. It feels so good.”
Atoshi Sen, a singer and resident of Ruqayyah Hall, said she prayed for improving her voice and excellence in academic results.
Depicted as a graceful woman with a crescent moon adorning her brow, goddess Saraswati rides a swan or a peacock or is seated on a lotus flower.
On this auspicious day, Hindu children are also given their first lessons in reading and writing.
Julie Roy, a former student of Dhaka University, came to Jagannath Hall with her daughter Anushree Roy from Dhanmondi. Her prayers were for her daughter so she could grow up and study at the university.
“Today, my daughter had her first lesson. I prayed to the goddess that my daughter could become enlightened in knowledge and intellect.”
Gopal Das came to the hall from Dhaka’s Pilkhana with his son Gaurav Das. He prayed that his son would devote himself to society.
Mihir Lal Saha, provost of Jagannath Hall, said, “May a new world be created by removing depression in the light of knowledge: this was our prayer to the goddess.”
“'May the earth be a peaceful abode for people of all religions and castes!' -- this was our prayer to the goddess for peace. Humans have both sides, good and evil. We want the good to come out. May disputes among people be settled!”
Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Hall, Ruqayyah Hall, Shamsun Nahar Hall, Bangladesh-Kuwait Maitree Hall and Kabi Sufia Kamal Hall also organised special programmes for the female students.
Vice-Chancellor Professor Md Akhtaruzzaman visited the puja mandaps and greeted the devotees.
Akhtaruzzaman urged the students to be enlightened with the light of truth, beauty, harmony and knowledge by respecting all religions and opinions and holding non-communal and human values.