Students pray for knowledge, wisdom during festive Saraswati Puja after pandemic break

Hindus across Bangladesh, especially students, have celebrated Saraswati Puja, seeking the blessing of the goddess of knowledge, wisdom, music and art.

They celebrated the goddess at homes, educational institutions and temples on Vasant Panchami, the fifth day of the bright fortnight of the Bangla month of Magh, on Thursday,

To the Hindus, Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is full of grandeur.

Like every year, Dhaka University’s Jagannath Hall organised the most attractive Saraswati Puja with more than 73 mandaps on different themes. The puja began at 9 am with the recitation of mantras by the priests. Devotees then offer Pushpanjali or floral tributes to the goddess.

Students from almost every hall visited the mandaps. A good number of people gathered to witness the puja. Former students also brought their family members.