Nine more colleges affiliated with Rajshahi and Chittagong universities

As part of the educational restructuring, nine government colleges previously under the National University have now been affiliated with Chittagong and Rajshahi universities.
The move saw five colleges in Chattogram affiliating with Chittagong University and four in Rajshahi with Rajshahi University.
The colleges now under Chittagong University's wing include Chittagong College, Government Hazi Muhammad Mohsin College, Sir Ashutosh Government College, Government College of Commerce, and Satkania Government College.
Rajshahi University welcomes Rajshahi College, Rajshahi Government City College, Rajshahi Government Women's College, and Rajshahi New Government Degree College into its fold.
The strategic realignment was directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aiming to streamline and enhance the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.
The Secondary and Higher Education Division of the Ministry of Education announced the development in a statement, signed by Senior Assistant Secretary Satarupa Talukder, on Thursday.
It outlines the prime minister's directive to affiliate these colleges with their new universities and calls for a detailed report by Apr 30.
The report is expected to outline the steps needed to implement this transition effectively, including necessary amendments to existing regulations.
This initiative follows a precedent set in 2017 when seven government colleges were affiliated with Dhaka University.
The colleges included in this prior realignment were Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Government Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul Government College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Girls' College, Mirpur Government Bangla College, and Government Titumir College.