Nine more colleges affiliated with Rajshahi and Chittagong universities

As part of the educational restructuring, nine government colleges previously under the National University have now been affiliated with Chittagong and Rajshahi universities.

The move saw five colleges in Chattogram affiliating with Chittagong University and four in Rajshahi with Rajshahi University.

The colleges now under Chittagong University's wing include Chittagong College, Government Hazi Muhammad Mohsin College, Sir Ashutosh Government College, Government College of Commerce, and Satkania Government College.

Rajshahi University welcomes Rajshahi College, Rajshahi Government City College, Rajshahi Government Women's College, and Rajshahi New Government Degree College into its fold.

The strategic realignment was directed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, aiming to streamline and enhance the quality of higher education in Bangladesh.