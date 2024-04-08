Two KNF members detained, arms recovered in Bandarban’s Ruma: ISPR

The following day, a group of armed robbers looted the Thanchi branches of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank and Sonali Bank. They took Tk 208,000 from Krishi Bank and Tk 1,500,000 from Sonali Bank.



The robbers also opened fire near the banks to spread panic among the locals during the heist.

On Thursday night, Ruma's Sonali Bank Manager Nezam Uddin was rescued by the Rapid Action Battalion. An hour-long gunfight broke out between the police and the armed men in Thanchi following his rescue.



The KNF has been accused of involvement in the attacks, over which six cases have been filed.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina instructed the chief of the armed forces to conduct joint raids against the KNF, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told the media on Saturday after visiting Bandarban.