Five years on, family of murdered ASP Anisul Karim still awaits justice

The family of Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anisul Karim says they are losing hope as the trial of his murder case is yet to finish five years since his killing.

Anis’s father, 81-year-old Faizuddin Ahmed, says his only wish now is to see justice for his son before he dies. His daughter-in-law, Sharmin Akhter, says she will fight for justice “until her last breath”.

Anisul, who had been suffering from mental health issues, was taken to Dhaka’s Mind Aid Hospital in Adabor on the afternoon of Nov 9, 2020. According to the family, he was beaten to death by hospital staff shortly after being admitted.

Following the incident, Faizuddin filed a murder case with Adabor Police Station.

The case is now pending at the court of Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Afroza Shiuli.

No witnesses appeared in court to testify on Nov 6, and the next date for recording testimony has been set for Mar 8 next year.

Additional Public Prosecutor Rowshan Ara Sultana Shaown said the case is still at the testimony stage.

“The court has sent summons to the witnesses, but they are not coming. If the witnesses appear, we are ready to conclude the trial from the state’s side,” she said.

Faizuddin said he wants to see the case end before his death.

“What happened is all on the hospital’s CCTV footage -- that’s major evidence,” he said.

“People come and go, some early, some late. But my son was murdered. I want justice for that. I am 81 years old; I want to see the trial end before I die.”

He said his grandson, now eight years old, often asks about his father.

“The boy feels his father’s absence. He is growing up and wants to know what happened. I just want to see justice for my son before I go.”

Sharmin, the slain policeman’s wife, said she has lost hope after seeing the case stall over the past year.

“After the changeover of government on Aug 5 last year, there’s been no progress. Before that, the trial was proceeding, and I had some hope. But after that, everything changed. I’m alone in this fight -- a woman alone. Still, I will continue to seek justice until I die,” she said.

She said her son, Safian, was only three when his father was killed.

“Now he is eight and asks so many questions about his father. I’m becoming helpless. There’s no ray of hope in the case anymore. I feel lost. Please pray for my son,” she said.

According to the charge sheet, Anisul was beaten inside Mind Aid Hospital. His hands were tied behind his back, and he was assaulted on the neck, chest, and head until he died.

The trial of 15 accused including, National Institute of Mental Health Registrar Abdullah Al Mamun and Mind Aid Hospital Director Arif Mahmud, began on Sept 12, 2023.

The other accused are Mind Aid Hospital Director Arif Mahmud, pharmacist Tanvir Hasan, officers Sakhawat Hossain, Sajjad Amin, and Fatema Khatun, hospital Coordinator Redwan Sabbir, and employees Masud Khan, Jobayer Hossain, Tanif Mollah, Sajeeb Chowdhury, Asim Kumar Pal, Liton Ahmed, Saiful Islam, and Abdullah Al-Amin.

Among them, Sakhawat is absconding, while the remaining 14 are out on bail.

On Sept 12, 2023, the court framed charges against 15 people and ordered the trial to begin. So far, Anisul Karim’s father Faizuddin and brother Rezaul Karim, have testified in the case.

Speaking about the proceedings, defence lawyer Zahid Iqbal said: “The trial is under way and two witnesses have given testimony. However, this case cannot proceed legally because the accused are not involved in the incident. The victim was a drug addict.

“His father said during his testimony that Anisul Karim was physically and mentally ill. He used to behave harshly with everyone. He even beat his father.”

After the initial investigation, Inspector Faruk Mollah of Adabor Police Station submitted a charge sheet on Mar 8, 2022 against 15 people, including Abdullah.

Although Mind Aid Hospital doctor Nusrat Farzana was not named as a suspect in the complaint, she took anticipatory bail from the High Court. The plaintiff later objected when her name did not appear in the charge sheet.

Anisul’s family questioned her decision, saying, “If Dr Nusrat was not involved in the incident, why would she seek bail in advance?”

Following the objection, Faizuddin applied for a re-investigation of the case. The court granted the plea and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) to carry it out.

After the PBI investigation, Inspector AKM Nasir Ullah submitted another charge sheet on Nov 30, 2022, against the same 15 accused, excluding Dr Nusrat.

As Mind Aid Hospital Director Muhammad Niaz Morshed had died and the allegations against Dr Nusrat were not proven, the investigation officer recommended that they be dropped from the case. The court later ordered the trial to begin by framing charges the following year.

Defence lawyer Zahid described the case as a “product of its time,” claiming the accused were falsely implicated.

“Just because a case is filed doesn’t make them guilty,” he said.

“The victim was earlier admitted to the National Mental Health Institute and was transferred to Mind Aid Hospital with his hands and feet tied. An accident happened that day. The then DB chief Harun pressured the Adabor Police Station chief to file the case. The accused did not commit any crime. I believe they will be acquitted and receive justice.”