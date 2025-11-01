‘Mentally unwell’ man beaten to death by locals on theft suspicion in Gaibandha

In a remote riverside area of Tista in Sundarganj Upazila, locals have allegedly beaten a man to death on suspicion of stealing cattle.

Following the incident, police have detained a woman in connection with the attack.

The victim’s relatives, however, told police that he was mentally unwell and that his killing appeared to be premeditated.

Sundarganj Police chief Abdul Hakim Azad said the incident occurred on Saturday at Belka Nawabganj village under Belka Union.

The victim, Abdus Salam, 50, son of Omed Ali of Ramdakwa village in the same union, had been estranged from his wife and struggling to provide for his three sons.

According to Abdul Gani Miah, a resident of Nawabganj who remains at large, Salam had entered his cowshed around 2am on Friday.

Speaking over the phone, Gani said a shallow machine had gone missing a few days prior. Upon seeing Salam in his cowshed, he alerted neighbours, who then reportedly beat him.

Salam’s relatives said he had recently become mentally unstable and had been surviving on alms with his children. They added that he had never been accused of theft before and that he was “deliberately tortured to death”.

Officer Azad said Salam lost consciousness during the beating and was left near a pond, where he later died. Police recovered his body and sent it to Gaibandha General Hospital morgue for postmortem.

Police have detained 43-year-old Dulali Begum, wife of Gani, in connection with the killing.

Additional Police Superintendent Bidroho Kumar Kund said investigators are identifying others involved. He confirmed that the victim’s family is preparing to file a formal case, and action will follow based on the investigation findings.