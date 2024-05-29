Saudia airline cabin crew member detained with 2kg of gold at Dhaka airport

The estimated market value of the seized gold is Tk 20 million

A member of the cabin crew aboard a Saudia airline flight has been detained with 2 kg of gold worth around Tk 20 million at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The National Security Intelligence (NSI), Airport Armed Police Battalion (APBn) and Customs Intelligence and Investigation Directorate (CIID) apprehended the flight attendant in a joint operation.

The cabin crew member has been identified as 40-year-old Rokeya Khatun, a native of Sirajganj.

APBn Additional Superintendent of Police Md Ziaul Haque confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

He said, “The Saudia airline flight (SV-804) was scheduled to land in Dhaka at 1:45am on Monday from Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh. However, due to bad weather in Dhaka, the flight was first diverted to India’s Hyderabad. Later, it returned to Dhaka at 10:05pm on Tuesday.”

“Based on a tip-off, Rokeya was brought to the green channel and underwent a search in the presence of the three agencies. Eleven gold bars, eight gold bangles and a gold chain weighing around 1,979 grams were found in the search.”

A case has been filed against Rokeya under the Special Power Act with the Airport Police Station, the APBn official said.