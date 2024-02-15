How Bangladesh repatriated over 300 BGP personnel to Myanmar

Bangladesh has completed the repatriation of 330 Myanmar nationals, many of whom were members of their armed forces and border security, after they fled the war in Rakhine state.

Among the returnees were 302 members of the Border Guard Police (BGP), four family members of the border police, two army personnel, 18 immigration officials, and four civilians.

In the first phase, 165 people were taken by boat from the Navy’s jetty at Inani in Cox’s Bazar’s Ukhiya to a Myanmar ship anchored in the deep sea from 11am to noon on Thursday after screening.

The remaining 165 were sent through the same process around 4 pm, said Md Shariful Islam, a spokesperson for the Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB).

The BGP had clashed with the Arakan Army armed rebel group across the border from Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari on the night of Feb 2, the BGB said. From Feb 4-7, 330 people, including BGP personnel, crossed the border seeking refuge from the conflict.