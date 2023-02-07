    বাংলা

    RAB detains five suspected militants amid gunfight in Bandarban

    The elite force says it is waiting for the militant suspects to run out of ammo so that they can be caught alive

    Bandarban Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Feb 2023, 01:30 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2023, 01:30 PM

    The Rapid Action Battalion has detained five suspected members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya amid sporadic gunfights in the remote hills of Thanchi in Bandarban. 

    The gunfight with the militant group left nine personnel of the elite force injured on Tuesday, said RAB chief M Khurshid Hossain at a press briefing in the Toma-Tongi tourist spot on Thanchi-Likri road. 

    The RAB learnt amid an ongoing operation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts that the militants were gathering in Thanchi and would cross Remakri bridge, he said. 

    After ambushing the security forces on Jan 28, the militants opened fire on a RAB patrol while crossing the bridge on Tuesday morning, according to Khurshid. 

    “Sporadic exchange of gunfire has continued. The operation has not ended. We’re waiting for the militants to run out of ammo so they can be caught alive.” 

    The RAB arrested two top leaders of Jamatul Ansar after a gunfight outside a Rohingya refugee camp at Kutupalong in Cox’s Bazar on Jan 23. 

    The elite police unit launched the joint operation with the army after arrested militants revealed they were training with the help of the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front, also known as the Bawm Party, in the Chattogram Hill Tracts. 

