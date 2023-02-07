RAB detains five suspected militants amid gunfight in Bandarban

The Rapid Action Battalion has detained five suspected members of Jamatul Ansar Fil Hindal Sharqiya amid sporadic gunfights in the remote hills of Thanchi in Bandarban.

The gunfight with the militant group left nine personnel of the elite force injured on Tuesday, said RAB chief M Khurshid Hossain at a press briefing in the Toma-Tongi tourist spot on Thanchi-Likri road.

The RAB learnt amid an ongoing operation in the Chattogram Hill Tracts that the militants were gathering in Thanchi and would cross Remakri bridge, he said.