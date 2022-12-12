‘Won’t bend down to external pressure’: Shahriar warns diplomats against meddling

Shahriar Alam has said the government will not bow down to external pressure amid concerns of Dhaka-based foreign diplomats over reports of political violence and violation of human rights, including freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, in Bangladesh.

The state minister for foreign affairs also warned the foreign diplomats against meddling at a Human Rights Day seminar organised by the foreign ministry at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital on Sunday.

Besides Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Law Minister Anisul Huq, representatives of almost all the foreign missions in Dhaka attended the seminar on the ‘Promotion and Protection of Human Rights: Bangladesh Perspective’, where Shahriar presented the keynote.