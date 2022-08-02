It was embarrassing to recall Bangladesh diplomat Anarkoly from Indonesia, says State Minister Shahriar

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam has described the situation of Kazi Anarkoly, the diplomat who was recalled from the Indonesia mission under allegations of keeping narcotics in her home, as an ‘unfortunate and embarrassing’ incident.

“We are investigating,” he told the media at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. “We saw the news, but it isn’t just a matter of seeing it. We had heard about the official's situation a few days prior. We are looking into it. It is embarrassing for us.”

Anarkoly, the deputy chief of the Jakarta mission, was detained for ‘having a large amount of marijuana’ in her home and was brought back from Jakarta, according to several news reports on Tuesday.

The reports say that the Indonesian government’s narcotics control authority raided Anarkoly’s apartment in Jakarta in the first week of July. She was detained afterwards but was released later due to the diplomatic immunity under the Vienna Conventions.

The state minister said she was later brought back to Bangladesh after discussions with the Indonesian government.

If the investigation found her guilty, legal action will be taken against her, Shahriar said.

“We can never compromise the high standards of the foreign ministry cadre. I can say this much – if the allegations are proven by the investigation, we will definitely take legal action.”

Asked about the raid on Anarkoly’s home despite her diplomatic immunity, he said: