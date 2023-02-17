Trinamool Congress MP asks Indian govt to clarify 'push for Adani project' in Dhaka

Trinamool Congress MP Jawhar Sircar asked the Indian government to clarify whether it was “actively involved” in pushing the Adani group’s electricity project with Bangladesh, Indian media has reported.

The Rajya Sabha member sent three letters to S Jaishankar, the minister of external affairs, since December seeking an “official version” on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the minister played a role in “pushing Adani’s deal through,” according to The Times Of India.

In the latest letter dated Feb 13, the report quoted Sircar as writing: “Adani related matters are in the eye of a public storm, and this aspect of his patently unfair power purchase agreement with Bangladesh may trigger a major anti-India groundswell.”

“There are items and documents to indicate that PM himself was steering this project from his first post-election visit to Dhaka, and that at a later stage, you [Jaishankar] were actively involved in pushing this Adani deal through,” it read.

In his first letter to Jaishankar two months earlier, Sircar referred to a report in The Washington Post, published on Dec 9 titled “How political will often favours a Coal Billionaire and his dirty fossil fuel.”

He wrote to the minister saying, “The report mentions a $1.7 billion, 1600 MW coal-powered plant of the Adani group… and how the Washington Post has accessed and analysed the 163-page PPA.”

The Trinamool MP also claimed that this mandated that Bangladesh must pay Adani approximately $4.55 billion a year in capacity and maintenance charges, regardless of whether it generates any electricity.

“It further mentions that Bangladesh has 40% more power generation than the peak demand and that it would have to buy Adani’s electricity at more than five times the market price of bulk electricity in the country,” he added.