    বাংলা

    Dense fog to shroud Bangladesh as winter sets in

    The Met Office expects medium to dense fog to blanket the country from midnight to morning over the next three days

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 15 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 15 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM

    The advent of winter has sent temperatures tumbling and cast a veil of thick fog across Bangladesh, especially in the north.

    And, the Met Office expects dense fog to blanket the country from midnight to morning over the next three days.

    In its 72-hour forecast issued on Friday, the Met Office said the weather is likely to remain dry, with partially clouded skies across the country. Westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 12 kph are expected to blow towards Dhaka.

    Meteorologist Tariful Newaz said that day and night temperatures may remain unchanged, with only slight changes in overall weather conditions over the next five days.

    In the last 24 hours, Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 10.6 degrees Celsius. Teknaf was the warmest place in the country during that time, with the mercury reaching 31.2 degrees Celsius.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cyclone Michaung brings cloudy weather to Bangladesh as winter looms
    Cyclone Michaung brings rain as winter looms
    The skies will remain overcast for the next two days, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department
    Bangladesh maritime ports on alert as low over Bay intensifies
    Maritime ports on alert as low over Bay intensifies
    The Met Office asks maritime ports to raise distant cautionary signal No. 1 as a well-marked low turned into a depression
    Met Office issues cyclone warning as mercury drops in Tetulia amid low
    Temperature drops in Tetulia as low forms over Bay
    The low is likely to intensify further and develop into a cyclone in the next three days, the Met Office says
    People wearing sun protection gear amid a heatwave walk on a street in Beijing, China Jul 1, 2023. REUTERS
    Winter to arrive a week late in Beijing
    The official start of winter in the Chinese capital could come on Nov 6, almost a week later than in previous years

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury