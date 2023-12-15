Dense fog to shroud Bangladesh as winter sets in

The advent of winter has sent temperatures tumbling and cast a veil of thick fog across Bangladesh, especially in the north.

And, the Met Office expects dense fog to blanket the country from midnight to morning over the next three days.

In its 72-hour forecast issued on Friday, the Met Office said the weather is likely to remain dry, with partially clouded skies across the country. Westerly winds reaching speeds of up to 12 kph are expected to blow towards Dhaka.

Meteorologist Tariful Newaz said that day and night temperatures may remain unchanged, with only slight changes in overall weather conditions over the next five days.

In the last 24 hours, Chuadanga recorded the lowest temperature in the country at 10.6 degrees Celsius. Teknaf was the warmest place in the country during that time, with the mercury reaching 31.2 degrees Celsius.