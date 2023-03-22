    বাংলা

    Ramadan begins in Bangladesh on Friday

    The authorities announced the date after failing to spot the crescent moon for the Muslim holy month

    Muslims in Bangladesh will begin fasting from dawn to dusk for the month of Ramadan on Friday.

    The National Moon Sighting Committee announced the date on Wednesday as the crescent moon for the holy month was not sighted.

    Muslims in Saudi Arabia and other Middle-Eastern countries will start fasting on Thursday after failing to sight the moon.

    Typically, Ramadan starts in Bangladesh a day after Saudi Arabia. Accordingly, Muslims will offer Taraweeh prayers after Isha prayers on Thursday ahead of the first day of Ramadan.

