Eid-ul-Fitr arrives again to lift spirits

Meherunnesa Begum, a resident of Dhaka’s Malibagh, bought dresses and footwear for her husband and children, and shoes and cosmetics for herself. She saved the money for her own Eid dress as she got salwar-kameez and saree as a gift. With that money, she bought dresses for her relatives as she cannot give them presents at other times.



“Making the loved ones happy brings happiness to me,” she said.



Helal Uddin, president of Bangladesh Shop Owners Association, said their sales dropped by two-thirds because of price rises.



“It’s true we made profits because of price rises. But there was no extra profit that we expected from huge sales,” he said.



In his Eid message to the nation, President Mohammed Shahabuddin called upon the affluent section of the society to stand by the poor people so that all irrespective of rich and poor can enjoy the happiness of the festival equally.



He hoped the essence of Eid-ul-Fitr will spread among all and a prosperous Bangladesh will be built.



In a video message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: “Eid means joy. Let us share the happiness of Eid with everyone, including relatives and neighbours.”



The president will join the main Eid congregation at National Eidgah at 8:30am. He will exchange greetings with visitors from all walks of life at the Bangabhaban from 10am to 11:30am, said his Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.



Hasina will also meet people on Eid at the Ganabhaban at 10am.