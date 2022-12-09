Police beef up security ahead of BNP’s Dhaka rally on Saturday

The number of public transport vehicles on Dhaka streets has fallen drastically though there is no announcement of a strike from transport owners ahead of the BNP’s divisional rally in Dhaka on Dec 10.

Fewer long-haul buses left Dhaka as well on Friday as the number of passengers dropped amid fears of violence centring the rally.

Bus service from Dhaka’s Gabtoli terminal to northern Bangladesh was notably light until noon. The number of Dhaka-bound buses was also reduced due to the lack of passengers.

Mohammadpur, Dhanmondi, Science Lab, Shahbagh, TSC, Gulistan, Arambagh and Mirpur have been nearly deserted since Friday morning with buses parked idly along the roads.

Police have set up a checkpoint at Amin Bazar in Savar. They are conducting searches for suspicious activity in the area.

ENHANCED POLICE PRESENCE ON GAZIPUR ROUTES

There were few long-haul buses on the Dhaka-Tangail and Dhaka-Mymensingh highways in Gazipur on Friday and few passengers travelling on them.

Transport drivers and passengers say they believe this is due to worries about unrest surrounding the BNP rally in Dhaka.

Law enforcers usually struggle to cope with heavy traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway even on the weekend, according to Traffic Sergeant Md Mashiur Rahman of Gazipur Metropolitan Police. But on Friday, traffic police were largely idle due to the drop in the number of long-haul buses.