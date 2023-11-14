Bangladesh reports 154 arson attacks in 17 days of political protests

In some places, Awami League and BNP offices, ward councillors’ offices, electricity offices and bus ticket counters were set ablaze. The arsonists set fire to buses, trucks, private cars, microbuses, covered vans, ambulances, autorickshaws, and even a fire service water tanker.

Most of the arson attacks occurred at night, particularly between 6 pm and 6 am, according to the fire service.

As many as 61 arson attacks occurred during daytime and 93 in nighttime from Oct 28 to Nov 13, it said.

The current violence across the country started on Oct 28, when the BNP held a major rally in Dhaka to oust the government and establish a neutral election-time caretaker government.

The event was marred by deadly clashes with the police, leading the opposition group to enforce a hartal on Oct 29.

They subsequently enforced a nationwide blockade from Oct 31 to Nov 2, with a one-day break. At the end of the shutdown, another 48-hour blockade was announced for Nov 5 and Nov 6, and then for Nov 8 and Nov 9. With a day of respite, the BNP again announced a 48-hour blockade on Nov 12 and Nov 13.

The party has currently called another 48-hour blockade, which will be enforced on Wednesday and Thursday. This will be the fifth time they called for a blockade.