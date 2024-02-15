19,358 absent, 24 expelled on first day of SSC exams

A total of 19,359 students across the country were absent on the first day of the nationwide SSC and equivalent exams on Thursday.
Of these absences, 9,731 were under the nine education boards, 7,660 were under the madrasa board, and 1,968 were under the technical board, according to a notice signed by Prof Tapan Kumar, president of the inter-education board coordinating committee.
Of the 1,782,992 students who were scheduled to sit for the public exams at 3,691 examination centres, 1.09 were absent.
In addition, 24 students were expelled for engaging in cheating. Of them, 11 were taking exams under the technical board, seven under the madrasa board, four under the Mymensingh board, and two under the Barishal board. An inspector under the Cumilla board was also expelled.
The madrasa board saw the greatest proportion of absences with 3.8 percent. The technical board saw an absentee rate of 1.69 percent and the general education boards saw an absentee rate of 0.69 percent.
The written exams for the nine general boards and the technical boards end Mar 12 this year. Their practical exams begin on Mar 13. The SSC practical exams will end on Mar 20 and the technical board exams on Mar 21.
The madrasa board Dakhil exams end Mar 14, while their practical exams will continue from Mar 16 to Mar 30.