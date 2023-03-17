    বাংলা

    PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

    On the 103rd birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Bangladesh remembers his great leadership that led to the creation of a sovereign country

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 March 2023, 04:13 AM
    Updated : 17 March 2023, 04:13 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh, on his 103rd birth anniversary.

    Hasina paid her tribute twice -- first as the prime minister and then as the Awami League chief accompanied by the senior leaders of the party. She placed wreaths at the independence leader’s mural at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 7 am on Friday.

    The Armed Forces offered a guard of honour and Hasina took part in the special prayer for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated in 1975.

    Other organisations affiliated with the Awami League and different political, social and cultural organisations also paid their respects to the Father of the Nation, regarded as the greatest Bengali.

    Born in Gopalganj’s Tungipara on Mar 17, 1920, Bangabandhu eventually led the Bengali struggle for autonomy and independence from Pakistan.

    He declared the independence of Bangladesh right before he was arrested by the Pakistani army on Mar 26, 1971.

    His work triggered the Liberation War and Bangladesh emerged as a sovereign state after a nine-month bloodbath when the Pakistani occupational forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.

    RELATED STORIES
    Time to repay Bangabandhu with a developed Bangladesh: Hasina
    Time to repay Bangabandhu: Hasina
    She makes the remarks during a discussion on a motion on Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day in parliament
    Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel’s south tube in Chattogram’s Patenga is officially completed on Saturday, Nov 26, 2022.Photo: PMO
    26 November, 2022
    News in photos: November 26, 2022
    Those who can’t see Bangladesh’s development need an eye exam: Hasina
    Those who can’t see development need an eye exam: Hasina
    The prime minister highlighted the achievements of her government in the face of criticism from the BNP and other opposition parties
    Hasina lauds police for shaking off negative image and earning public's trust
    Police have earned public's trust: Hasina
    The prime minister vows to build a world-class, 'Smart Police' force, driven by knowledge, science and technology

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher