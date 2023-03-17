PM Hasina pays homage to Bangabandhu on his birthday

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of Bangladesh, on his 103rd birth anniversary.

Hasina paid her tribute twice -- first as the prime minister and then as the Awami League chief accompanied by the senior leaders of the party. She placed wreaths at the independence leader’s mural at Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi Road No. 32 at 7 am on Friday.

The Armed Forces offered a guard of honour and Hasina took part in the special prayer for the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members assassinated in 1975.