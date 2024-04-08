So many lives lost in fire from gas, but who will take responsibility?

In most cases, it is assumed that the blast-like fires are caused by gas from cylinders but victims, as well as doctors at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, say many of the accident sites have pipeline connections.

Those marketing Liquified Petroleum Gas or LPG in cylinders claimed that the users should be aware, but at the same time, they pointed the finger at negligence in supply and illegal gas refill factories.

They say that cylinders are safe but they cannot ensure the quality of hosepipes, regulators, clumps and other equipment attached to the cylinders. They, however, had no answer when asked who was responsible for controlling the quality of these accessories.

After every gas fire incident, the Fire Service and Civil Defence submit a detailed report about the accident site. When the incident is severe, the Department of Explosives, another government body, runs an investigation as well. As of now, most of the investigations led to blaming the users rather than finding specific individuals or organisations responsible for the incidents.

Chief Explosive Inspector Mohammad Faruk Hossain said awareness among people was needed as most of the fire incidents were caused by gas leakage. They were issuing statements and advertisements to aware people, he said.

Azam J Chowdhury, president of the LPG Operators Association of Bangladesh, said they would start awareness-building programmes targeting dealers to users.

In reality, such incidents are not ceasing to occur. A physician at the national burn institute said they were receiving more burn patients than ever before.

At least 20 patients who died in the institute in the past one month were victims of gas fire, including two devastating incidents in Gazipur and Dhamrai.

Gas-related fire incidents cause deaths and injuries quite frequently. Some of the victims survive but they still suffer after returning from the hospital following medical treatment.

As Bangladesh’s socio-economic condition has changed rapidly, most of the urban population live in small apartments and are compelled to use gas stoves instead of earthen stoves that use wood as fuel.

Not all of the urban houses have gas pipelines so the demand for gas cylinders has increased. The users, however, feel anxious due to the uptick in the number of gas fire incidents.

At least 20 percent of the total population in the country of 20 million people use LPG while 25 percent use the gas supplied through pipelines, as per the Department of Explosives. Others use different types of stoves.