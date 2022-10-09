5 dead after autorickshaw collides with microbus in Narayanganj

Five people, including a driver, have died after an autorickshaw crashed into a microbus in Narayanganj.

The accident occurred on the west end of the Kanchpur Bridge in the Sidhirganj Thana area around 9:25 am on Sunday, according to Nabir Hossain, chief of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

Four of the dead have been identified as autorickshaw driver Hanif, 25, Mamun, 30, Nuruddin, 45, and Jamal Mia, 45. The other victim was aged about 25, police say, but they have yet to identify the body.