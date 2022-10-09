    বাংলা

    5 dead after autorickshaw collides with microbus in Narayanganj

    An autorickshaw driver and four others died in a head-on collision near Kanchpur Bridge

    Narayanganj Correspondent
    Published : 9 Oct 2022, 06:24 AM
    Updated : 9 Oct 2022, 06:28 AM

    Five people, including a driver, have died after an autorickshaw crashed into a microbus in Narayanganj.

    The accident occurred on the west end of the Kanchpur Bridge in the Sidhirganj Thana area around 9:25 am on Sunday, according to Nabir Hossain, chief of Kanchpur Highway Police Station.

    Four of the dead have been identified as autorickshaw driver Hanif, 25, Mamun, 30, Nuruddin, 45, and Jamal Mia, 45. The other victim was aged about 25, police say, but they have yet to identify the body.

    Nuruddin died in a local hospital following the head-on collision between the battery-powered autorickshaw and the microbus, according to the police.

    The others were brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in an unconscious state, according to Inspector Bachchu Mia of DMCH Police Outpost. Doctors subsequently declared three of them dead.

    Another person died while undergoing treatment in the emergency department, said Bachchu.

