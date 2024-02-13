Daily Star Executive Editor Ashfaqul, wife Tania remanded over death of domestic worker

A Dhaka court has allowed the police to question in custody The Daily Star’s Executive Editor Syed Ashfaqul Haque and his wife Tania Khondoker over the death of a domestic worker.

Metropolitan Magistrate Saifur Rahman approved a four-day custody of the couple after Sub-Inspector Nazmul Hasan of Mohammadpur Police Station produced them in court and sought a 10-day custody on Tuesday.

Sub-Inspector Helal Uddin of court police’s general recording wing said lawyers Ashok Kumar Biswas, Chaitanya Chandra Halder and Ashraf Ul Alam filed a bail plea and sought cancellation of the remand order.