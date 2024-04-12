    বাংলা

    Sadarghat launch accident: 5 arrestees remanded for questioning

    Judge Arifa Chowdhury Himel scrapped their bail petitions and granted police three days to interrogate them in their custody

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 April 2024, 11:43 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2024, 11:43 AM

    A court has remanded five suspects to police custody for questioning over the launch accident that killed five people at Dhaka’s Sadarghat.

    Sadarghat River Police Sub Inspector Nakib Aizul Haque, the investigating officer in the case, petitioned the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court for 10 days’ remand to interrogate the arrestees on Friday.

    The representative for the defence petitioned for bail.

    After the hearing, Judge Arifa Chowdhury Himel scrapped the bail petition and remanded the suspects for three days, confirmed state lawyer Anowarul Kabir Babul.

    The five detainees remanded are Farhan-6 Launch Master Abdur Rouf Howladar, 54, Second Master Selim Howladar, 54, and Manager Faruk Khan, 70, and Tasrif-4 Launch Master Mizanur Rahman, 48, and Second Master Moniruzzaman, 28.

    At 3pm on Eid day, one launch rammed the other at the Sadarghat, causing a rope to tear and leading to the deaths of five people. Police detained five people after the incident and they were shown arrested after a case was filed over the incident. Four to five unidentified persons were also accused in the case.

    Ismail Hossain, joint director of the Dhaka Port River Security and Traffic Division, filed the case at the South Keraniganj Police Station for causing the death of five people by vessel through speeding and negligence.

    The MV Tasrif-4 and the MV Pubali-1 were tied to pontoon No. 11 with rope, according to the Fire Service. When another launch named the MV Farhan-6 attempted to dock between the two launches, a rope from the MV Tasrif-4 tore.

    The rope hit bystanders and some were also struck by the launch. Five people, including three of the same family, were killed.

    “The passengers were on the pontoon,” said Superintendent of Police Gautam Kumar Biswas of the Dhaka Region Naval Police. “Based on the information we collected at the spot, they were killed by the impact of the torn rope.”

    The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has scrapped the route permits for the MV Farhan-6 and the MV Tasrif-4 over the incident.

    A three-member probe committee has been formed by the BIWTA to investigate the incident. The committee has been instructed to file a report within five working days.

