Sagira Morshed murder verdict deferred again due to judge's leave

The verdict in the much-discussed case of Sagira Morshed, who was allegedly killed over a family feud in Dhaka's Siddheshwari more than 30 years ago, has been delayed again.

Dhaka's Special Sessions Judge Mohammad Ali Hossain was scheduled to deliver the judgment on Tuesday. But as the judge is on leave, the verdict has been pushed back to Mar 13, according to Mosharraf Hossain Kajol, a defence lawyer.

Earlier, on Feb 8, Judge Hossain postponed the decision to Feb 20 as the verdict had not been prepared on time.

The accused in the case include Sagira's brothers-in-law Dr Hasan Ali Chowdhury, 71, and Anas Mahmud Rezwan, 60, sister-in-law Sayedatul Mahmuda alias Shaheen, 65, Maruf Reza, 60, and Montu Mandal alias Mintu.

Anas and Maruf are currently in jail, while the others have been granted bail.

The case moved to the judgment phase on Jan 25, after both the prosecution and the defence presented their arguments.