Are AC coach fares fair for passengers in Bangladesh?

It’s hard to come up with a straight answer if someone asks how much a Rangpur-bound passenger on an air-conditioned coach would have to pay for the journey.

The distance between Dhaka and Rangpur is 300 kilometres, but different air-conditioned coach operators charge differently for similar services they provide.

For instance, the most popular operators on the route are Hanif Paribahan and SR Paribahan, and both operators charge Tk 1,500 for an on-way trip per passenger.

The second-tier operators - Agomoni Express and Shah Ali Paribahan - charge Tk 1,300 and Tk 1,200, respectively.

The difference between the services? Very marginal, said some passengers who travel the distance regularly.

The Dhaka to Rangpur route is only one example.

Passengers for almost every route have the same complaints against operators that they charge an exorbitant amount of fare without caring to give a breakdown or explanation.

Tabiur Rahman, a teacher at Rangpur Begum Rokeya University, said air-conditioned bus fares should not be so high for the distance between Dhaka and the northern district.

"Air-conditioned bus fare from Dhaka to Rangpur ranges from Tk 1,200 to Tk 1,500. Non-AC bus fare is between Tk 600 and Tk 700. The AC bus fares are a bit higher when compared with those of the non-AC buses. The fare for this much distance seems more to me."

Mustafa Mahmud of Bogura, who regularly visits Dhaka for business, said the AC bus fare is twice as much of the non-AC service.

“There doesn’t seem to be any government intervention here. Companies set their own fares which put a strain on the purse of passengers.”