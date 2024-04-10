    বাংলা

    Driver killed, 20 injured as two buses crash head-on in Narail

    Four people have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment

    Narail Correspondent
    Published : 10 April 2024, 08:58 AM
    Updated : 10 April 2024, 08:58 AM

    A man has been killed and at least 20 other people injured as two buses crashed head-on in Narail.

    The accident occurred around 11am on Wednesday on the Narail-Jashore-Benapole highway near the Durbajuri Petrol Pump, said Md Shawkat Hossain, chief of Narail Highway Police.

    A Liton Paribahan bus from Dhaka crashed into a local BK Paribahan bus from Kalna, he said.

    “The Fire Service and police rescued the injured and took them to the Narail Modern Sadar Hospital, where doctors declared BK Paribahan bus driver Jafar Hossain Sheikh, 45, dead.”

    Four of the injured are in critical condition and have been sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for treatment.

    Both of the buses involved in the accident have been moved off the highway and regular traffic has been restored, said OC Shawkat.

