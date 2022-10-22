Bangladesh resorts to technology to improve road safety. Is it sustainable?

In a bid to ensure safer highways, Bangladesh is bringing technology into the fold to plug the gaps in the detection and tracking of reckless driving left by conventional methods. The implementation of the technology-driven 'Intelligent Transport System' will allow the authorities to elevate highway surveillance on a par with developed countries.

The government hopes that the use of technology will provide the necessary impetus for drivers to comply with traffic rules while also enabling the authorities to take prompt action against violators and expedite the post-crash response.

The automated ITS technology is being installed to regulate traffic on two highways under two separate projects at a combined cost of around Tk 2.75 billion.

At the same time, some experts are calling on the government to build the necessary capacity to sustain such expensive and technologically advanced projects by preparing a skilled workforce and ensuring the proper application of the law.

Prof Shamsul Hoque, former director of the Accident Research Institute of BUET, stressed the importance of learning from the costly mistakes made during the efforts to digitalise Dhaka city's traffic management system.