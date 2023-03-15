Light rains let weather to cool off with thundershowers in the forecast

Light showers accompanied by gusty winds in Dhaka and other places of the country on the first day of Chaitra, the second Bengali month of Spring, have eased the heat slightly.

The skies were mostly overcast throughout Wednesday around the country and thundershowers might follow in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department.

Rajshahi recorded the highest temperature on Wednesday with the mercury rising to a maximum of 34.3 degrees Celsius while it was 31.2 degrees Celsius in Dhaka.

A mild heatwave swept over Sitakunda, Rangamati, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban and Sylhet districts over the last three days of Falgun, the first Bengali month of spring, registering a maximum temperature of 37 degrees Celsius. The barometer hit 34.9 degrees Celsius in Dhaka in that period.

Meteorologist AKM Nazmul Hoque said the highest rainfall on Wednesday was recorded in Sylhet, 22mm, while it was 2mm in Dhaka.

“The mild heatwave has passed. Stormy winds and thundershowers have been forecast. Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally winds are likely to occur at one or two places over Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram & Sylhet divisions over the next 24 hours,” he said.