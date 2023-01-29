One militant fled nine years ago and two in 2022. How long will it take to recapture them?

Ansar Al Islam militants who escaped last year from the heart of the capital’s legal district were on death row for multiple counts of killing and militancy charges.

The militants – Md Abu Siddique Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim – were being escorted by a unit of the police to a van from a courthouse when attackers overpowered the policemen and helped the duo escape in a getaway motorcycle, CCTV footage later revealed.

Law enforcement agencies have no clue where they are.

Some law enforcement officials suggested that since the militants hardly use any traditional channel to communicate with each other and maintain a strict code of secrecy, which is known as the “cut-out” system in the intelligence circle, it is challenging to extract information from any apprehended militants about their associates. In most cases, they do not know their fellow militants.

Top security officials and government high-ups interviewed for this article insisted that there was no lack of sincerity on their part, despite having limited resources.

Khandker Golam Faruq, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said many suspects had been arrested in connection with the escape.

“We are doing our best. So far we know, they are hiding out somewhere within the country,” he said.