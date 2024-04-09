Bus driver, helper die after tiff over Eid tips in Savar 

A bus driver and his assistant have died in hospital care after being assaulted by passengers for demanding Eid-ul-Fitr tips in Savar.

Sohel Rana Babu, 28, a driver of bus operator Itihas Paribahan, and his assistant Hridoy, 30, who was identified with a single name, died at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital in Gazipur on Monday.

Sohel lived with his family in Mirpur-14 and Hridoy in Mirpur-1. Itihas Paribahan operates on the Mirpur-14 to Chandra route.