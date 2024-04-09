Bus driver, helper die after tiff over Eid tips in Savar 

A bus driver and his assistant have died in hospital care after being assaulted by passengers for demanding Eid-ul-Fitr tips in Savar.
Sohel Rana Babu, 28, a driver of bus operator Itihas Paribahan, and his assistant Hridoy, 30, who was identified with a single name, died at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital in Gazipur on Monday.
Sohel lived with his family in Mirpur-14 and Hridoy in Mirpur-1. Itihas Paribahan operates on the Mirpur-14 to Chandra route.
Maksudur Rahman, an inspector at Ashulia Police Station, said they had an altercation in the afternoon with the passengers over tips they demanded ahead of Eid.
At one stage of the heated argument, the passengers beat Sohel and Hridoy ay Savar EPZ stand.
They died around 7:30pm after being taken to the hospital in a critical state.
Maksudur said police started investigating the incident and were preparing to take legal steps. The bodies will be sent to the morgue for autopsy.