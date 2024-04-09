    বাংলা

    Bus driver, helper die after tiff over Eid tips in Savar 

    The passengers beat them up amid a heated argument after they demanded Eid tips

    Savar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 April 2024, 06:25 PM
    Updated : 8 April 2024, 06:25 PM

    A bus driver and his assistant have died in hospital care after being assaulted by passengers for demanding Eid-ul-Fitr tips in Savar.

    Sohel Rana Babu, 28, a driver of bus operator Itihas Paribahan, and his assistant Hridoy, 30, who was identified with a single name, died at Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital in Gazipur on Monday.

    Sohel lived with his family in Mirpur-14 and Hridoy in Mirpur-1. Itihas Paribahan operates on the Mirpur-14 to Chandra route.  

    Maksudur Rahman, an inspector at Ashulia Police Station, said they had an altercation in the afternoon with the passengers over tips they demanded ahead of Eid.

    At one stage of the heated argument, the passengers beat Sohel and Hridoy ay Savar EPZ stand.

    They died around 7:30pm after being taken to the hospital in a critical state.

    Maksudur said police started investigating the incident and were preparing to take legal steps. The bodies will be sent to the morgue for autopsy.

    RELATED STORIES
    Oil tanker fire: 4 hospitalised victims in critical condition
    4 victims of Savar oil tanker fire in critical condition
    Two people were killed and several others injured after a tanker carrying oil overturned and caught on fire in Savar's Hemayetpur
    Two dead as oil tanker overturns and catches fire in Savar
    Two die as oil tanker overturns and catches fire in Savar
    The fire engulfed several other vehicles, halting traffic on the Dhaka-Aricha highway for around two and a half hours
    Death toll from boat accident on Meghna River hits 8
    Death toll from Meghna boat accident hits 8
    5-year-old Raisul, the son of a police constable, is still missing
    RAB fines 5 companies Tk 3.3 million in Dhaka
    5 firms fined Tk 3.3m in Dhaka
    They are fined for stockpiling and selling rotten dates and unauthorised electric cables

    Opinion

    Oil funds turn bullish as Mideast conflict intensifies
    John Kemp
    Western armed forces face recruitment crisis
    Peter Apps
    US manufacturers emerge from slump
    John Kemp
    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor